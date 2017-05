Colt Python (in box)



Very nice 6 blued Python with original box & all paperwork. Gun is VERY clean but does appear to have been shot (very little). Id say 98-99% condition. Can get some better outdoor pics if needed. Serial number does match what is shown on box. Serial number look up (V766XX) says made in 78 or 79 but the booklet with box says 1978.



FTF within 1hr of Asheboro NC. Or will ship to your FFL at cost.



$2500























