Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
Colt 70 Series 45 acp
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Colt 70 Series 45 acp
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-12-2017, 01:44 PM
kbox
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 2
Colt 70 Series 45 acp
Colt 70 series 45acp. Hardchromed, fitted and throated barrel, extended mag well and release, dove tail cut slide. 10 mags. Nice older semi custom pistol. Nice galco leather holster. 875 plus shipping.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS: Handguns/Rifles
|
Looking for a lightweight truck/pack gun in 223
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:11 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC