Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Colt 70 Series 45 acp
Unread 06-12-2017, 01:44 PM
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 2
Colt 70 Series 45 acp
Colt 70 series 45acp. Hardchromed, fitted and throated barrel, extended mag well and release, dove tail cut slide. 10 mags. Nice older semi custom pistol. Nice galco leather holster. 875 plus shipping.
Colt 70 Series 45 acp-20170526_114930.jpg  
