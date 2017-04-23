|
Codys custom 7 saum
7saum built on blue printed rem 700 lA
Xcalber 9 twist 26" long senderro type countor
Muzzelberke 5/8 24 removabel top and side ports no bottom ports
Ptg A5 bottom metal 1 338 lapua mag feeds flawless
Diped Grey boe stock by McMillan A5 type
Full bedding and free float barrel
Sako extractor
High speed ptg firing pin
Timney 510 trigger set @ 2.5 lbs
Spiral barrel fluting
Spiral bolt knob
1 spiral flute on the bolt (power went out wen fluting so it only got 1 I did not want to try and pick it back up and make it look worse)
20 Moa black hawk rail with recoil lug
Vortex Rings
5x25x56 Black Diamond optic with sun shade
Cerakote titanium base with orange clear purl over top both oven cure
I did brake it in has less than 80 rounds down the barrel
195 ELo at 2800 + sub MOA (.106 MOA 3 shot and. .309 MOA 5 shot during brake in )
Verry good shooting gun
12 lbs 15 oz with optic and scope kote on a fish scale
$4000.00 shipped with optic shipped to your FFL
$3200.00 with out optic shipped to your FFl
Built by Codys Custom Guns
801-430-044Eight
I will try and get some photos up
Last edited by 204.farr; 04-23-2017 at 02:38 AM.