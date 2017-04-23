Codys custom 7 saum 7saum built on blue printed rem 700 lA

Xcalber 9 twist 26" long senderro type countor

Muzzelberke 5/8 24 removabel top and side ports no bottom ports

Ptg A5 bottom metal 1 338 lapua mag feeds flawless

Diped Grey boe stock by McMillan A5 type

Full bedding and free float barrel

Sako extractor

High speed ptg firing pin

Timney 510 trigger set @ 2.5 lbs

Spiral barrel fluting

Spiral bolt knob

1 spiral flute on the bolt (power went out wen fluting so it only got 1 I did not want to try and pick it back up and make it look worse)

20 Moa black hawk rail with recoil lug

Vortex Rings

5x25x56 Black Diamond optic with sun shade

Cerakote titanium base with orange clear purl over top both oven cure

I did brake it in has less than 80 rounds down the barrel

195 ELo at 2800 + sub MOA (.106 MOA 3 shot and. .309 MOA 5 shot during brake in )

Verry good shooting gun

12 lbs 15 oz with optic and scope kote on a fish scale

$4000.00 shipped with optic shipped to your FFL

$3200.00 with out optic shipped to your FFl

Built by Codys Custom Guns

801-430-044Eight

I will try and get some photos up