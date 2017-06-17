Clean Pre-Ban Colt AR Green label 556 A2 Sporter, adjustable stock, low round count Selling my colt ar, serial number is a low GC (gov't carbine PM for exact #), came off the line in 1990. Im the second owner, first one says it just sat in his safe, less than 500 rounds, rifling is strong 1:8 twist 556 barrel. Original everything including sling but tirjicon front post. I took it to the range once and it definitely goes bang, really fun accurate shooter. Offer up, Cash is king but trades considered. located in CO, thanks for looking, PM for any questions or more pics but if you've seen Heat, you want this firearm. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger