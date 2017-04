Cheap lefty 308 savage axis Bought this rifle from the local shop to see how i like an actually lefty rife. I don't.

I paid 450 this winter with a nikon prostaff. I'm keeping the scope.rifle, scope base ,and two magazines included . Make me an offer. Open to trades. Pm for pics. This rifle shoots 1/2"-3/4 groups at 100 with 165 sst's and varget. And that was one trip to the range. Black on black sythetic pre accutrigger