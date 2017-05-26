Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Caspian 1911 38 Super
05-26-2017
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Georgia
Posts: 311
Caspian 1911 38 Super
Hey guys. I've got a handgun I'd like to get rid of to fund the next project. First to go is a 1911 in 38 Super. It has a Caspian frame and slide with a Wilson combat barrel. It is wearing Hogue grips at the moment but I can ship it with the hogues, some tan Magpul grips,the checkered wood that it had when I bought it, or some thin profile black grips I have. I think the red dot mount is made by Weigand but I cant swear to that. I don't know who made the compensator or the guts but it's running great and shoots very flat at least for me, I can maintain a sight picture in the Burris Fastfire III through double taps. Also comes with this gun are 3 Wilson Combat 9 round magazines and the original magazine that came with it I just don't know manufacturer as I bought the gun used. I'm asking $1200 for the whole package of Gun optic and magazines. That's what I have in it and I got most of it at cost so it seems a decent deal. Now it has a few blems. There's some finish blemishes on the compensator and on the beavertail and a screwdriver bit broken in one of the mount screws. It works great and doesn't look bad it just needs some love. Text 912-230-9315 for pictures or questions. Thanks for looking!
