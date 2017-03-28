Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Carl Zeiss Dangerous Game Scope
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Carl Zeiss Dangerous Game Scope
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-28-2017, 12:11 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 2
Carl Zeiss Dangerous Game Scope
I have a Carl Zeiss Diavari 1.25x4 30mm. Dangerous Game Scope.BRAND NEW.I will trade it for a Marlin 1895SBL or $1000.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Defiance bolt action cert | **For Sale: MARK V .340 Wby Mag** »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:58 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC