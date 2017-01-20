     close
Calling All Coyotes...
01-20-2017, 05:17 PM
Calling All Coyotes...
Coyote Hunters That Is......Or any other predator hunter

1X New Warsport Industries FDE GPR.
1X New Leupold Mark 4 2.5-8x36 with illuminated TMR with Mk12 Mod1 turrets.
1X New Drago Gear Weapons Bag as seen in pics.
2000 Rounds Fort Scott Munitions 223 Brush Hog Ammunition 55gr solid spun copper projectile.

Complete Package $4000
Weapons/Optic/Bag Package $3000

Pleasant ammunition gift for person that purchases complete package.
Can Email Pics as upload manager here keeps telling me a security token is missing and pictures cannot be uploaded. Just PM me your email address.

THEIS
    01-20-2017, 07:04 PM
    Re: Calling All Coyotes...
    Few Pictures..Have more and can get picture(s) of anything specific you want to see.


    THEIS
    Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
    Calling All Coyotes...-20170120_154053.jpg   Calling All Coyotes...-20170120_154121.jpg  

    Calling All Coyotes...-20170120_154440.jpg   Calling All Coyotes...-20170120_154108.jpg  

    Calling All Coyotes...-20170120_155456.jpg   Calling All Coyotes...-20170120_154115.jpg  

