Browning Xbolt Carbon SS Stalker 270wsm
Unread 06-23-2017, 05:09 PM
Browning Xbolt Carbon SS Stalker 270wsm
Well due to wanting to build a new rifle, this one is up for sale. It is a very accurate rifle with around 100 rounds down the tube and somewhat rare. I found out that it was a shot show special from browning. I contacted them to find out how many were made. I was told only 500 total were made. I did load development for 150VLD and it's capable of 1/2 MOA with that load. I didn't do much load development to get there either. Also built a quick load with even less development and 140AB that shoots 3/4 MOA. It comes topped with a Swaro Z3 3-10x40 w/ the BRH reticle and Talley light weight rings. I'm asking $1700 OBO and no trades for right now as I need he cash to fund the other build. Bipods not included but Butler Creek caps are.

http://www.browning.com/products/fir...er-fluted.html





