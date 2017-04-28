Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Browning T-Bolt 17HMR Varmint HB
Browning T-Bolt 17HMR Varmint HB
04-28-2017, 09:21 AM
jdrigel
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Idaho
Posts: 259
Browning T-Bolt 17HMR Varmint HB
I bought this rifle yesterday, i already have a few 17HMR's so i don't really need it. Purchased it impulsively .
Got it out of the box and put the Talley once piece bases and rings on, and put it away.
Comes with 2 10 round magazines. This is the synthetic blued heavy barrel model.
$525.00 Shipped FFL to FFL
04-28-2017, 09:24 AM
Brianc74
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 1,318
Re: Browning T-Bolt 17HMR Varmint HB
PM sent
