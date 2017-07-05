Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Browning safari 243 Win with Leupold Vari XIII scope
Browning safari 243 Win with Leupold Vari XIII scope
05-07-2017, 01:30 PM
Pappy B
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ogden, Utah
Posts: 192
Browning safari 243 Win with Leupold Vari XIII scope
Browning safari 243 Win (Sako action) heavy barrel with Leupold Vari XIII 6.5-20 x 40 scope.
1975.00 or best offer, will ship in hard case (No sales to California)
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
