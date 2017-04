Browning Maxus Mossy Oak Duck Blind Looking to part with my LNIB Browning Maxus 12 ga. It's a 3.5" with a 28" tube. Comes with a Patternmaster Code Black Goose, factory Full and Modified. It's been my baby for a few years but I need to drop more money on Kifaru stuff. Bead was unscrewed and can be replaced with any aftermarket bead. $975 shipped to your FFL. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger