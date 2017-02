Browning Hells CanyonMcMillan 7mm Rem Mag BNIB Just picked up another rifle. This is Brand New and never fired. Looking for $1650 shipped to your FFL. 24" barrel plus muzzle brake. Thread protector and 20 MOA rail in the box. Let me know. I also have it listed on GunBroker. Thanks guys. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger