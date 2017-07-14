Browning A bolt II boss, Mcmillan stock Burris

.270 win, Browning boss system, RH, Blued finish,Browning Safari hunter in olive marble {olive/black/tan} action professionally bedded and barrel floats. Gun was never hunted and is like new. Shoots a 130 hornady fb or a barnes 95ttsx very well....under 2" for 3 @ 300 yards....I will give the buyer the loads...also has Burris XTR bases And a Burris FF 6.5-20 x 50mm Ballistic mil dot... 975.00 shipped to your FFL...this is a deal...stock is over 500.00!!!! I just don't use it to hunt so away it goes...I will E-mail pics to serious