Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Browning abolt II 300 rum
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Browning abolt II 300 rum
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-31-2017, 07:57 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 17
Browning abolt II 300 rum
Ive got a browning abolt II in 300 rum ,stainless barrel , muzzle brake, leupold vari x 3 scope 6.5 - 24 x 40mm i believe. Less than 50 rounds through it. Factory wood stock with bedding. Aftermarket thumbhole laminate stock. Rcbs reloading dies. Rifle basix trigger spring. Leupold scope has target turret for elevation. Shoots 212 eld-x in 1 hole at 100 yards. Price ? Not sure what is a good price. Its in good shape , smoothest action ive ever had. Browning quit making them so i dont know how much its worth. I guess pm me if interested or shoot me an offer. Thanks.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Browning abolt II 300 rum-screenshot_20170531-075240.jpg   Browning abolt II 300 rum-screenshot_20170531-075202.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Custom 280 FS or Trade | GAP 6 saum »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:19 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC