Browning abolt II 300 rum Ive got a browning abolt II in 300 rum ,stainless barrel , muzzle brake, leupold vari x 3 scope 6.5 - 24 x 40mm i believe. Less than 50 rounds through it. Factory wood stock with bedding. Aftermarket thumbhole laminate stock. Rcbs reloading dies. Rifle basix trigger spring. Leupold scope has target turret for elevation. Shoots 212 eld-x in 1 hole at 100 yards. Price ? Not sure what is a good price. Its in good shape , smoothest action ive ever had. Browning quit making them so i dont know how much its worth. I guess pm me if interested or shoot me an offer. Thanks. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



