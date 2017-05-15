Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Browning 300 rum x 2, Remington 5r. All excellent
Unread 05-15-2017, 08:57 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2010
Posts: 89
Browning 300 rum x 2, Remington 5r. All excellent
Selling a few rifles. The only trades I would be interested in are a JP or AeroPrecision 308 upper and lower receiver. Selling these to fund a quality AR-10. If you have any questions, please ask. Will accept money order or very discreet paypal. All of the guns are in excellent shape. Shipping for each is $35.

1. Browning Medallion 300 RUM in excellent shape. It is in excellent shape. I have never fired it. I bought it and put it in the safe and cleaned it once a year. For that elk hunt that never happened. 26" barrel. Comes with Leupold bases and rings. $800






2. Browning Abolt II Stainless Stalker 300 RUM in excellent shape. It is in excellent shape. I have never fired it. I bought it and put it in the safe and cleaned it once a year. This one I had a muzzle brake that was installed by my gunsmith who is in the custom gunmaker's guild. 26" barrel. Comes with Leupold bases. $800










3. Remington 5r 308 with box and all paperwork. It has the webbed HS precision stock with aluminum bedding block. I bought this new four months ago. It is in like absolute new condition. Shot it 20 times but now decided to sell it. I'm going to a semi-auto. Shoots excellent. Factory trigger that is set around 1.5". Will provide my starting load info that shoots around 0.5 moa. 24" model with threaded barrel. Does not come with AAC mount. $950






