     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Browning 20 gauge side by side
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Browning 20 gauge side by side
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-23-2016, 09:27 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Georgia
Posts: 53
Browning 20 gauge side by side
Browning 20 gauge side by side. Pistol grip stock. Beavertail forearm.
Improved cylinder with modified chokes. Metal is 95% wood has light handling marks.
Text 478-972-2361 for pictures. $2000
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Sako 75 Stainless in 7mm RM **Mcmillan** | Ruger m77 MK II 25-06 & leupold vxIII 4.5-14LR »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:17 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC