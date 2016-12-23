Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Browning 20 gauge side by side
Browning 20 gauge side by side
12-23-2016, 09:27 PM
Tommy Cravey
Bronze Member
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Georgia
Posts: 53
Browning 20 gauge side by side
Browning 20 gauge side by side. Pistol grip stock. Beavertail forearm.
Improved cylinder with modified chokes. Metal is 95% wood has light handling marks.
Text 478-972-2361 for pictures. $2000
