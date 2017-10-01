     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Brand new Remington Versa Max
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Brand new Remington Versa Max
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-10-2017, 01:58 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 39
Brand new Remington Versa Max
I have a brand new remington versa max for sale. This is NOT the sportsmen model. This gun is black, comes with the case and all original items. This gun is 12 gauge with a 26" barrel.


Price: $900

txt for fastest response 267-566-6671
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTS sendero 25-06 | M700 6XC Barreled action plus extras »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:12 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC