Borden Rimrock switch barrel
06-17-2017
Borden Rimrock BRL Right bolt Left port single shot bench rest action. This is a magnum bolt face.
This rifle was build by Jim Borden and has 3 barrels.
One 28" 338 edge, 9 twist with brake, one 28" 7 Remington ultra mag, 8 twist and brake and one 28" 9 twist 270 Remington Ultra Mag with an 11° target crown
This comes with a 40moa and 20 moa base, has a jewel bottom safety trigger set at 8oz and sits in an HS precision stock. The stock has had weight added to balance the rifle. It will also come with the action wrench to swap the barrels.
I've used this for ELR shooting so it hasn't endured long strings of fire or been beaten on though it does have "love marks" from normal use. Accuracy is great as you would expect from a Smith like Mr. Borden.
Approximate round counts are as follows (rounded up)
338 edge-770 rounds
7 RUM-350 rounds
270 RUM- 100 rounds.
I will sell with 25pcs of 338 edge once fired
And 25 pcs of 7 RUM 3x fired.
This comes with the action wrench to swap the barrels as well. Asking $2800 OBO.
Happy to answer any questions .Thanks for looking.
Borden Rimrock switch barrel-borden1.jpg   Borden Rimrock switch barrel-borden2.jpg  

