Borden Hunting Rifle chambered in 7 WSM, Left Hand
Unread 05-17-2017, 05:30 PM
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Cleveland, WA
Posts: 120
Borden Hunting Rifle chambered in 7 WSM, Left Hand
Borden Hunting Rifle chambered in 7mm WSM, Left Hand. Realize this isn't a LR Rifle, but thought that I'd see if anyone had any interest. Rifle has never been in the field. Has been either in the safe, or on a rack at the range to proof load data provided by Borden. The rifle has 48 rounds through it.
Rifle comes with: load data, dummy round, and custom seat depth gauge (all three items from Borden), 48 pieces of Winchester once fired brass. The rifle is two years old, weight is 6 lbs 10 oz. Rifle is in mint condition! Buyer saves $1500 + excise tax, and avoids a 1+ year wait for the build. Feel free to contact me with questions. Rifle is listed on another site as well, $3700
Scope pictured isn't included in the price, but available for additional monies.

Build Spec:
Alpine Magnum LH Action, Hart #2 barrel-24 inch (1 in 10 twist), Brake Blended to barrel, McMillan Rem Sporter Stock w/ Edge technology,13 1/4 inch LOP, Black/Dark OD Green, Black studs, Talley LW 1 inch low, Jewell Trigger 2 1/4 #, Machined BDL Floorplate, Black Xylon Finish, Seat depth gauge. At this time I am able to accept Money Orders. Willing to split the shipping (UPS only,lower 48 only, insurance will be buyers responsibility) with the buyer.
Pictures are available at Borden 7mm WSM by BickletonBob | Photobucket
