Borden Hunting Rifle chambered in 7 WSM, Left Hand

Rifle comes with: load data, dummy round, and custom seat depth gauge (all three items from Borden), 48 pieces of Winchester once fired brass. The rifle is two years old, weight is 6 lbs 10 oz. Rifle is in mint condition! Buyer saves $1500 + excise tax, and avoids a 1+ year wait for the build. Feel free to contact me with questions. Rifle is listed on another site as well, $3700

Scope pictured isn't included in the price, but available for additional monies.



Build Spec:

Alpine Magnum LH Action, Hart #2 barrel-24 inch (1 in 10 twist), Brake Blended to barrel, McMillan Rem Sporter Stock w/ Edge technology,13 1/4 inch LOP, Black/Dark OD Green, Black studs, Talley LW 1 inch low, Jewell Trigger 2 1/4 #, Machined BDL Floorplate, Black Xylon Finish, Seat depth gauge. At this time I am able to accept Money Orders. Willing to split the shipping (UPS only,lower 48 only, insurance will be buyers responsibility) with the buyer.

