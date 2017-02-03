Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
Blaser R8 .300 Ultra Mag and Bolthead
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Blaser R8 .300 Ultra Mag and Bolthead
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-02-2017, 05:33 PM
packerinak
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 118
Blaser R8 .300 Ultra Mag and Bolthead
Like new Blaser R8 .300 RUM Barrel and Right Hand BoltHead with break on it.
Magazine included
$1325 shipped
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Remington Model 700 in 270WSM
|
Gradous Surgeon Rifle
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:15 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC