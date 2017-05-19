Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Black Rain Ordinance Fallout15 fully​ Machined lower
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Black Rain Ordinance Fallout15 fully​ Machined lower
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-19-2017, 07:30 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Rexburg, Id
Posts: 32
Black Rain Ordinance Fallout15 fully​ Machined lower
I have a new AR15 fully machined billet lower. Bought for a project but change my mind. I'm losing money but need sold. $125 shipped. Accept PayPal gift or USPS money order.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Black Rain Ordinance Fallout15 fully​ Machined lower-img_20170519_160529840.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« FS: Stiller Spectre action & Huber trigger | Custom GAP Non-Typical 300 WSM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:14 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC