Bergara B-14 Timber 300 Win Mag brand new, never fired Bergara B-14 Timber chambered in 300WM. 24" bbl, walnut stock 1:10 twist. Bergara has a sub moa guarantee on this rifle. all manuals, blank warranty cards etc are included



reason for the sale is that im doing some spring cleaning in my safe today and getting rid of stuff i dont use/shoot.



i also have a brand new Zeiss HD5 3-15x50 scope that i could include as well if you need some glass, it can be found under the optics section for pictures and specs, i can give you a better deal if buying both.



looking for $725 shipped to your FFL from private party (*please make sure your FFL will provide me a copy of their license, i need to know ahead of time if they wear tinfoil hats and require my FFL to screw around contacting them) shipping from my FFL is also possible



