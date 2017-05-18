Benelli Super Black Eagle SBE II **NEW**12ga, 28"

i have a BRAND NEW...Benelli Super Black Eagle II. Never put together or used. It is a black synthetic, 12 gauge, 28" barrel with all chokes, registration and manuals. It comes in the Benelli hard case. Again, it has never been put together or taken out of the case.

Cabela's running a sale on them right now.........originally, $1,600 now on Sale for $1,400.....

I'm selling this BRAND NEW Benelli, 12 ga for $1,200......firm

A used one sold for $1,100.....$1,200 is a Great Deal....$200 savings from Cabela's

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger