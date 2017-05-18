Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Benelli Super Black Eagle SBE II **NEW**12ga, 28"
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Benelli Super Black Eagle SBE II **NEW**12ga, 28"
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-18-2017, 09:04 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 34
Benelli Super Black Eagle SBE II **NEW**12ga, 28"
i have a BRAND NEW...Benelli Super Black Eagle II. Never put together or used. It is a black synthetic, 12 gauge, 28" barrel with all chokes, registration and manuals. It comes in the Benelli hard case. Again, it has never been put together or taken out of the case.
Cabela's running a sale on them right now.........originally, $1,600 now on Sale for $1,400.....
I'm selling this BRAND NEW Benelli, 12 ga for $1,200......firm
A used one sold for $1,100.....$1,200 is a Great Deal....$200 savings from Cabela's
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Benelli Super Black Eagle SBE II **NEW**12ga, 28"-image.jpg  
Last edited by Snake Bite; 05-18-2017 at 09:28 PM. Reason: Photo
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-18-2017, 10:04 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 16
Re: Benelli Super Black Eagle SBE II **NEW**12ga, 28"
Where are you located?
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« For Sale: 6.5 Creedmore, Howa 1500, MDT LSS XL & Brass | WTB short action lightweight elk rifle »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:06 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC