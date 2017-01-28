Benchrest 243.

The gun has been test fired only. 3rounds. No groups.



Winchester Model 70 short action. Post 64.

Single feed block. Jeweled bolt.

25.250" 9.5:1 twist Shillen select match barrel.

Straight profile. 1.250" diameter. Target crown.

Laminate Br stock. 4" forearm\thumbhole.

Desert sunset color.

Trigger is still stock Winchester. Not bad but not Benchrest type pull. Aftermarket available...



17lbs without optic.



$1500+sh email is best. Can send lots of pics.

Trades possible but mostly looking to sell.

Im a long time lurker...dont post much. I have 100% feedback on ar15com. Pp descrete or moneyorder available.











