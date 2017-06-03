Beanland ultralight 260 remington I have a John Beanland built 260 remington for sale. Rifle is a hammer with only 84 rounds fired weighs only 6.6 pounds without optics. Shot several handloads under 1/2 moa with the 143 eldx load I settled on shooting very consistently 1/4 to 3/8.



Specs: defiance rebel sheep action

Rock creek 8 twist #3 contour crowned at 24 inches

Mcmillan hunters edge stock, timney at 2 pounds, and custom sunny hill aluminum bdl BM. All metal cerakoted black .

Asking 3400 obo shipped for rifle only

Alpha brass and whidden dies available to new owner, also has a vortex razor 3 to 15x 42 hd lh bdc reticle that can bought additionally.



Only partial trades would be for a nightforce atacr 4-16x 50 moar, or 22 power nightforce g7. Scopes must be nib or lnib

Thanks for looking