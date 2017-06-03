Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Beanland ultralight 260 remington
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Beanland ultralight 260 remington
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-06-2017, 03:47 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 86
Beanland ultralight 260 remington
I have a John Beanland built 260 remington for sale. Rifle is a hammer with only 84 rounds fired weighs only 6.6 pounds without optics. Shot several handloads under 1/2 moa with the 143 eldx load I settled on shooting very consistently 1/4 to 3/8.

Specs: defiance rebel sheep action
Rock creek 8 twist #3 contour crowned at 24 inches
Mcmillan hunters edge stock, timney at 2 pounds, and custom sunny hill aluminum bdl BM. All metal cerakoted black .
Asking 3400 obo shipped for rifle only
Alpha brass and whidden dies available to new owner, also has a vortex razor 3 to 15x 42 hd lh bdc reticle that can bought additionally.

Only partial trades would be for a nightforce atacr 4-16x 50 moar, or 22 power nightforce g7. Scopes must be nib or lnib
Thanks for looking
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-06-2017, 04:59 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,100
Re: Beanland ultralight 260 remington
Pics of the beanland
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Beanland ultralight 260 remington-img_3046.jpg   Beanland ultralight 260 remington-img_3045.jpg  

Beanland ultralight 260 remington-img_3044.jpg   Beanland ultralight 260 remington-img_3047.jpg  

Beanland ultralight 260 remington-img_3048.jpg   Beanland ultralight 260 remington-img_3049.jpg  

Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-06-2017, 05:17 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 91
Re: Beanland ultralight 260 remington
Nice rifle, I own 4 Beanland built rifle and everyone one of them show his quality and shoot ragged holes. Bump for a first rate rifle.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« APO 6.5 Creedmoor | FS: Jarrett Long Ranger in .300 Jarret/.243 Catbird »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:21 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC