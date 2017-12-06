Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Beanland built 338 Norma w/300 Norma bbl
Unread 06-12-2017, 10:01 PM
Beanland built 338 Norma w/300 Norma bbl
Looking to sell this rifle to fund another build.

- Defiance Deviant action - exterior is black Cerakote interior microslick
- Badger Ordnance M5 CIP length mag
- Jewell trigger - set LIGHT as in OUNCES
- McMillan A5 - adjustable LOP and cheek piece - GAP camo
- Krieger heavy Palma contour 9.3 twist 26"bbl w/Kampfeld brake (5/8" thread) chambered by Beanland in 338 Norma <300rds fired
- Bartlein heavy Palma contour 9 twist 26" (3/4" thread) chambered by a Benchrest in Hall of Fame member in 300 Norma 240 rounds fired - no brake included with this barrel

The rifle has been a hunting rig for 2 years worth of blind hunting so there are imperfections. Will share pictures of scuffs and scratches but nothing to hamper function or accuracy.

Rifle is located in Oklahoma, if someone wants to meet for a ftf transaction and save ya $100 otherwise $3100 shipped to your FFL conus.
Unread 06-12-2017, 10:15 PM
Re: Beanland built 338 Norma w/300 Norma bbl
Super slow internet connection is not helping with downloading pictures.http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...1&d=1497323419
Unread 06-12-2017, 10:18 PM
Re: Beanland built 338 Norma w/300 Norma bbl
http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...1&d=1497323818

If someone is interested please pm me, I'll send all the pictures and can get more.
