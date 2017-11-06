Beanland 30-06 For Sale Hello,



I had Jon Beanland in Oklahoma build this 30-06 for an African Safari plains game hunt. Wanted it light weight, "bullet proof" and accurate plus the ability to buy ammunition anywhere in the world for it if my ammo didn't arrive in country for some reason. The build uses a Rock Creek 1:11.25 twist 5R barrel and a BigHorn Arms long action on a ADL Manners ultra light stock. I will throw in the titanium rings. Rifle shoots super. I am selling it because I have some other rifle projects now that this trip is behind be. The barrel has appox 8 boxes of ammo through it. $2500 Buys it plus actual shipping. Thanks for your interest. Chris Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











