Beanland 30-06 For Sale
  #1  
06-11-2017, 10:03 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 155
Beanland 30-06 For Sale
Hello,

I had Jon Beanland in Oklahoma build this 30-06 for an African Safari plains game hunt. Wanted it light weight, "bullet proof" and accurate plus the ability to buy ammunition anywhere in the world for it if my ammo didn't arrive in country for some reason. The build uses a Rock Creek 1:11.25 twist 5R barrel and a BigHorn Arms long action on a ADL Manners ultra light stock. I will throw in the titanium rings. Rifle shoots super. I am selling it because I have some other rifle projects now that this trip is behind be. The barrel has appox 8 boxes of ammo through it. $2500 Buys it plus actual shipping. Thanks for your interest. Chris
  #2  
06-11-2017, 11:11 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 35
Re: Beanland 30-06 For Sale
What does it weigh? Barrel length?
06-11-2017, 11:20 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 155
Re: Beanland 30-06 For Sale
25" barrel. 7lbs 4oz with rings attached. Also proper time consuming barrel break in was employed and the barrel was cleaned every 25 rounds or so using only synthetic brushes sparingly. I do a lot of long range shooting so great care was taken with this and all of my rifles.
