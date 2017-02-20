Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Barrett MRAD 6.5 creedmoor/ 300 win mag
Unread 02-20-2017, 11:58 PM
Barrett MRAD 6.5 creedmoor/ 300 win mag
I bought this recently for some long range work but plans changed and now need the cash. Unfired Barrett MRAD in the multi purpose brown. If you don't know about the rifle it is a switch barrel and you can read more about it here https://barrett.net/firearms/mrad/.
6.5 creedmoor 24 inch fluted barrel
2 mags
Pelican case

Price 4500 shipped (small discount if picked up in central Texas)

Add on
300 win mag 24.5 in fluted conversion $1250
Vortex gen ii 4.5-27x56 ebr1c mil in badger unimount $2150 (seen in pic)
Barrett MRAD 6.5 creedmoor/ 300 win mag-img_0553.jpg  
