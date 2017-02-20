Barrett MRAD 6.5 creedmoor/ 300 win mag https://barrett.net/firearms/mrad/

6.5 creedmoor 24 inch fluted barrel

2 mags

Pelican case



Price 4500 shipped (small discount if picked up in central Texas)



Add on

300 win mag 24.5 in fluted conversion $1250

