03-19-2017, 07:33 PM
houston
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2007
Posts: 73
Barnes Bullets
50 300gr originals $60 Shipped
160 300 Gr Barnes X $100 Shipped
84 350 Grain Barnes X $50 Shipped
26 400 Grain Barnes Buster goes Free with the 350 Grain Purchase
325+ Orange Sabots $50 Shipped
All .458 Bullets
j_haugland@yahoo.com
Jeff Haugland
03-19-2017, 07:38 PM
gillettehunter
Gold Member
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Gillette Wy
Posts: 542
Re: Barnes Bullets
Caliber might help you sell them. Bruce
