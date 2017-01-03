Bansner 300 WM limited edition never fired Bansner, custom 300 Win Mag "Yukoner" for sale. Never fired.



I bought this gun a couple of years ago from an estate sale. I had big plans to head to the North country and go after a Dall. I had a nightforce scope sitting in the box waiting to It just isn't coming together and my direction is changing, mostly saving for my daughters college tuition for the next couple of years. So after alot of long nights I have decided it is time to part with my Yukoner.



This rifle is a custom limited edition Bansner in a 300 Win Mag that shows no signs of being fired. It is in perfect condition with the exception of a couple safe dings from myself and the previous owner.



If you don't know who Mark Bansner is, spend a little time on google. I would say he is one of the pioneers of sheep rifles and a master rifle builder. Bansner sold his company a few years ago and now heads another rifle company called Legendary Arms Works. As far as I know he does not do custom work anymore.



Bansner made a total of 4 of these "Yukoner" rifles.



The rifle weighs right at 6lbs 7 ounces with the rings.



Skelotonized remington 700 stainless action.



Fluted Lilja 24 barrel with a removable compensator.



Rifle is cerekoted by Bansner.



Bansner "High Tech" stock, custom paint, decelerator butt pad.



"Talley custom matching to rifle scope rings". The scope rings are cerekoted to match the rifle.



Round capacity is 3 plus one in the chamber and it is a top loading rifle.



Balance and feel is exactly is what you would expect of a world class rifle in this class of build.



With the exception of the test fire by the builder I can find no indication that this rifle has been shot other than test fire.



It was common for builder to put name of buyer on the high end rifles he built. That is the case with this rifle as well and you will see it in the pictures. If I was going to keep it, I would have a gun smith affix a nice matching or brass engraved plate over this name with my name but of course that would be the new owners wish and is only what I would do.



I have another bansner in a 300 RUM that will shoot a quarter group at 300 yards with factory Nosler safari grade ammunition I am sure this one will compete. If anyone is looking for a 300 RUM, I might need to part with it as well.



I am asking $5,000 for the rifle, shipped in a hard case from my ffl to yours. I will keep it up here for a while and then move it to gunbroker. More pics to follow.



Thanks for looking and enjoy the pics.



Andy