Unread 02-09-2017, 07:28 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 315
Back up GAP .338 Federal as new
A little odd gun, I bought it a while ago but haven't done much with it since getting it refinished. It is a GAP Templar action .338 Federal with a 20 inch barrel and a muzzle brake. The gun has a fresh cerakote sniper grey finish and a brand new Manners stock on it. The gun just got back from GAP for a full once over and complete refinish. Gun has about 200 rounds through it and is in as new condition!! I've got over 200 rounds of factory ammo to go out with this rifle too. Gun does come with the Talley 1in. Medium and 1" high rings. Looking for $3100 shipped.









Mac
