Axmc 338lm/6.5cm $8600
03-09-2017, 06:51 AM
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: NC
Posts: 22
Axmc 338lm/6.5cm $8600
I have a pale brown AXMC 27" 338 LM with a 26" Tooley Bartlein barrel with a Gen 2 LB brake, mag adapter, 308 bolt body, 2 SA mags, 1 Lapua Mag, AI boreguide, etc... 32 rds of 338 fired and 107 rds of 6.5 CM. Purchased last winter from MHSA, used for a weekend then deployed. Needs and interests have changed so it's on the chopping block at a discounted price, over 10K invested and not really in a hurry to sell.

Im not really looking for trades....but you never know.

I would consider adding brass, dies, pelican case, and bullets for additional cost.

The shoot and see is rounds 2-6 out of the 338 with 89 grains of H1000 with Lapua brass and 300 bergers. After that I just shot at distance.

The steel is 6.5CM at 400 (low center) 500 (high center) and 600 (low right) off the top of a Polaris with bipod and rear bag. Just trueing some data.

The bottom pic is from a quick load workup.

Optic, Spuhr, and bipod not included

next week I can FaceTime shooting groups or steel if interested buyers want. Obviously that will change round count ha.

Gun will be located in Missouri until the 26th then I'll be driving back to Bragg. I only mention this for Face to Face possibilities.

$8600 OBO
