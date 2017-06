the atkinson & marquart rifle co My brother is a disabled Vietnam vet and is looking to know what some of his guns are valued at. the atkinson & marquart rifle co he has is identified by it is inscribed on the top of the barrel just past the end of the scope. It is so finely written it is hard to see. Also the caliber is in the same way, 7 mmm Rem mag. It has a 3x9 Leupold scope with Redfield rings and bases. Any idea what he should try to sell it for?