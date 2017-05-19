Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Art-Savage 243 LRP
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Art-Savage 243 LRP
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-19-2017, 08:19 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,527
Art-Savage 243 LRP
Have a brand new savage LRP 243 with vertical grip HS stock, target action and red tab target accutrigger and savage dbm setup. I added a ken Farrell 20 moa target action rail. Rifle just showed up today and I bough a 6mm creedmoor yesterday so don't need this one. Looking for trades for other cal bolt guns, nice scope etc etc. text with any questions 850-368-2230
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Codys custom 7 saum | FS: BugHoles .300 RUM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:14 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC