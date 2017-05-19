Art-Savage 243 LRP

Have a brand new savage LRP 243 with vertical grip HS stock, target action and red tab target accutrigger and savage dbm setup. I added a ken Farrell 20 moa target action rail. Rifle just showed up today and I bough a 6mm creedmoor yesterday so don't need this one. Looking for trades for other cal bolt guns, nice scope etc etc. text with any questions 850-368-2230

__________________

Only Four Things Important In This Life.

1. GOD

2. COUNTRY

3. FAMILY

4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE