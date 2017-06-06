Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
06-06-2017, 11:39 AM
shooter72
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 142
Armalite AR50 for sale
Got this on trade and don't need two 50BMG's
Armalite 50 BMG - OD green stock gun has less than 100 round (per the original owner)
Comes with Bipod, and adjustable rear mono pod, also will be coming with a set of Steel NF rings.
$3000 shipped! OBO of course
I will get pictures tonight.
06-06-2017, 03:30 PM
Remmy700
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,536
Re: Armalite AR50 for sale
Any trades or just sale only?
06-06-2017, 03:55 PM
shooter72
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 142
Re: Armalite AR50 for sale
Trades are always possible, but in this case I am going to be picky as I see another rifle I already want to buy and they don't want trades.
