Armalite AR50 for sale

Got this on trade and don't need two 50BMG's

Armalite 50 BMG - OD green stock gun has less than 100 round (per the original owner)
Comes with Bipod, and adjustable rear mono pod, also will be coming with a set of Steel NF rings.

$3000 shipped! OBO of course I will get pictures tonight.
Any trades or just sale only?
Trades are always possible, but in this case I am going to be picky as I see another rifle I already want to buy and they don't want trades.
