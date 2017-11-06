AR-15 - 7mm WSSM Complete side-charged upper by Jard. 22" SS fluted Lilja bbl & adjustable gas block.

Redding Comp dies w/micro seater & shell holder

Approx 700 ea Speer 160 gr deep curl bullets

50 ea fireformed only brass - annealed, neck turned & chamfered

57 ea 223 WSSM brass

10 ea practice cases

1 ea 5 rnd SS mag - ASC

1 ea 10 rnd SS mag - ASC



I built a 7mm Valkyrie, and bought the 7 mm WSSM from Jard, with the intent of keeping the one that suited my needs the best. They are both equally accurate, but the WSSM is heavier due to the heavier receiver, bolt, etc, so it lost the competition, and thus I am selling it. The rifle is in good-excellent condition, with some dings around the ejection port. The 223 cases can be fireformed, and I will furnish Rem 55 gr bullets for this. The brass came from IQ Metals with a "FC" headstamp. Additional brass can be made from WSM brass. Because I hunt elk, I chose the 160 gr Speer bullet. I get 2506 fps with an ES of 13, and SD of 7.4. A recent 5-shot group was 0.91". Load data will be furnished.



$1050 plus S&H and insurance. I will need your FFL and secure payment. i.e. certified bank check, MO, etc. You will have a 5 day inspection period. No deal is final until all details are worked out. This is a multiple listing. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







