Almost new MOA Summit Long Range Hunter .300 RUM Selling an almost new Extreme Outer Limits Summit Long Range Hunter. This is Their top of the line rifle. Rifle sells for $6k new, scope was $900 and rings were $100. Rifle is 8lbs with out scope. Jewell trigger, 26 inch Benchmark barrel, 4 inch mag well...Rifle has 30 rounds down the tube. Scope is a new Sightron Siii 8x32x56 MOA2 reticle. Asking 6k for the whole set up!