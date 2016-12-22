     close
**alamo precision rifles 308. Stiller, manners, bartlien, jewell!!
12-22-2016, 03:52 PM
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 604
**alamo precision rifles 308. Stiller, manners, bartlien, jewell!!
For sale is a sick little 308!
8 rounds down the tube to zero. So basically brand new.

Alamo precision rifles 308.

Stiller tac 30 short action
Badger bottom metal
Manners t2 gap camo stock. Two flush cups left side
Jewell trigger
Bartlien barrel. Fluted. 1/10 twist. 20" with center shot muzzle break.
Threaded 5/8x24. Also With muzzle thread protector
Center shot three chamber muzzle brake
Cerakoted barreled action

Scope and rings and bipod not for sale.


$2450 shipped.

Usps money orders, check, cash etc. funds will clear then I'll ship via ups ground to your ffl of choice

Thanks for looking!!











    12-22-2016, 06:26 PM
    Join Date: Dec 2016
    Posts: 1
    Re: **alamo precision rifles 308. Stiller, manners, bartlien, jewell!!
    what is the weight? How does it shoot?
    12-22-2016, 07:34 PM
    Join Date: Mar 2008
    Posts: 604
    Re: **alamo precision rifles 308. Stiller, manners, bartlien, jewell!!
    what is the weight? How does it shoot?
    11 1/2 pounds as it sits.

    Only sighted it in. But it shoots lights out as you would expect from a custom rig!!
