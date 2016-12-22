alamo precision rifles 308. Stiller, manners, bartlien, jewell!!

For sale is a sick little 308!
8 rounds down the tube to zero. So basically brand new.
Alamo precision rifles 308.
Stiller tac 30 short action
Badger bottom metal
Manners t2 gap camo stock. Two flush cups left side
Jewell trigger
Bartlien barrel. Fluted. 1/10 twist. 20" with center shot muzzle break.
Threaded 5/8x24. Also With muzzle thread protector
Center shot three chamber muzzle brake
Cerakoted barreled action
Scope and rings and bipod not for sale.
$2450 shipped.
Usps money orders, check, cash etc. funds will clear then I'll ship via ups ground to your ffl of choice
Thanks for looking!!