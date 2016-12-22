**alamo precision rifles 308. Stiller, manners, bartlien, jewell!!

8 rounds down the tube to zero. So basically brand new.



Alamo precision rifles 308.



Stiller tac 30 short action

Badger bottom metal

Manners t2 gap camo stock. Two flush cups left side

Jewell trigger

Bartlien barrel. Fluted. 1/10 twist. 20" with center shot muzzle break.

Threaded 5/8x24. Also With muzzle thread protector

Center shot three chamber muzzle brake

Cerakoted barreled action



Scope and rings and bipod not for sale.





$2450 shipped.



Usps money orders, check, cash etc. funds will clear then I'll ship via ups ground to your ffl of choice



Thanks for looking!!























