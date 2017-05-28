Alamo Precision 300 Win Mag, XLR Element FS Barreled action assembled by Alamo Precision Arms in Hurst, Tx.

- Trued 700 action/bolt

- Rifle Basix trigger

- 26" 1/10" Bartlein sendero profile, threaded 5/8x24

- PVA Mad Scientist self-timing muzzle brake

- Holland recoil lug

- Entire thing Cerakoted black.



XLR Element chassis purchased brand new.

- (1) 300WM 5-rnd Accurate Mag

- XLR Tactical buttstock

- 2" picatinny rail section mounted on bottom (for Atlas bipod)



I purchased this rifle brand new, and have shot it exactly 15 times. Always been a short action guy, and thought I'd enjoy having a larger frame rifle for range time. I just don't like it as much as I thought I would. Seekins rings in picture not included.



I'm asking $2150 shipped to your ffl. I will split the package up, but only if the barreled action sells first. In that case, $1550 for the barreled action shipped, and $650 shipped for the XLR. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger