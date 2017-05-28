Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Alamo Precision 300 Win Mag, XLR Element FS
Unread 05-28-2017, 02:14 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Lafayette, La
Posts: 59
Alamo Precision 300 Win Mag, XLR Element FS
Barreled action assembled by Alamo Precision Arms in Hurst, Tx.
- Trued 700 action/bolt
- Rifle Basix trigger
- 26" 1/10" Bartlein sendero profile, threaded 5/8x24
- PVA Mad Scientist self-timing muzzle brake
- Holland recoil lug
- Entire thing Cerakoted black.

XLR Element chassis purchased brand new.
- (1) 300WM 5-rnd Accurate Mag
- XLR Tactical buttstock
- 2" picatinny rail section mounted on bottom (for Atlas bipod)

I purchased this rifle brand new, and have shot it exactly 15 times. Always been a short action guy, and thought I'd enjoy having a larger frame rifle for range time. I just don't like it as much as I thought I would. Seekins rings in picture not included.

I'm asking $2150 shipped to your ffl. I will split the package up, but only if the barreled action sells first. In that case, $1550 for the barreled action shipped, and $650 shipped for the XLR.
Alamo Precision 300 Win Mag, XLR Element FS-300wm.jpg  
