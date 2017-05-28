Alamo Precision 300 Win Mag, XLR Element FS

XLR Element chassis purchased brand new.
- (1) 300WM 5-rnd Accurate Mag
- XLR Tactical buttstock
- 2" picatinny rail section mounted on bottom (for Atlas bipod)
I purchased this rifle brand new, and have shot it exactly 15 times. Always been a short action guy, and thought I'd enjoy having a larger frame rifle for range time. I just don't like it as much as I thought I would. Seekins rings in picture not included.
I'm asking $2150 shipped to your ffl. I will split the package up, but only if the barreled action sells first. In that case, $1550 for the barreled action shipped, and $650 shipped for the XLR.