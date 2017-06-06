Accurized Savage Predator Hunter in .260 This rifle started life as a Savage Predator Hunter in .260. It was shipped to Geoffrey Corn In Springfield Colorado to get the following upgrades



-Action Trued, barrel crowned to 45degree recess

-Glass bedded Choate stock

-barrel threaded, SiCo ASR brake installed

-factory accutrigger tuned to 2# and crisp break

-action and barrel KG gunkoted in OD Green



Upon receiving the stock was then professionally cerakoted in GAP camo



It still has the factory bottom metal in it



The gun is more accurate than I will ever be and recoil is non existent. It has maybe 250 rounds thru it at the most I have accuracy pics and all of my load data



$1250 shipped to your FFL



I also have brass, dies etc if your interested



I can text or email pics