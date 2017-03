Accurate Ordnance 280AI, Zeiss Diavari Looking to sell a new Accurate Ordnance built 280AI with a Zeiss Diavari T*FL 6-24x56 mounted.

Rifle Specs:

Stiller Predator Action - with rail

Brux #3 1in9 twist finished at 23"

Timney Thin Shoe - 2lbs.

McMillan Edge Stock - 2 sling studs and 2 flush cup mounts

PTG Bottom Metal

Cerakoted Gun Metal Grey

Rifle has less than 10 rounds down the tube which includes those fired by AO to verify it met their 3/8 MOA guarantee before leaving the shop.

Rifle is mint. There is zero signs of use. The bedding job is fantastic. AO has built a reputation for not only their accuracy but also the fit and finish of every rifle they ship out. It does not leave without being perfect.



Scope Specs:

Zeiss Diavari T*FL 6-24x56

Rapid Z-1000 Illuminated Reticle

Glass is spotfree. Body is in excellent shape with just a few specks on the turrets.



This rifle would cost approximately $3300-$3500 to have built. The scope is an additional $3200 bringing the total of this set up after all taxes shipping etc. to close to $7000.



Asking $5500 shipped fully insured in a hard plastic case.