Accurate ordnance 280ai
  #1  
Unread 04-13-2017, 05:32 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 101
Accurate ordnance 280ai
I have for sale a beautiful accurate ordnance built 280ai lightweight hunting rifle. I traded for the rifle and have never fired it. Owner stated less than 10 rounds fired including the test target shot by AO. Rifle is absolutely mint like new with no signs of use. Rifle is chambered for nosler 280ai brass per accurate ordnance.

Specs: stiller predator, McMillan edge tech, ptg aluminum bdl, timney, brux #3 crowned at 23 inches. Cerakoted gun metal grey, fit and finish is excellent and so is accuracy according to the test target.
Rifle weighs 7 pounds even on bathroom scale.

Asking 3300 shipped obo
Would consider partial trade for zero stop Moar reticle nightforce atacr, Nxs, or g7 scopes.... Would also consider 3-18x50 Leupold vx6hd with plex or boone and crocket reticle... scopes must be new or like new
Thanks for looking
  #2  
Unread 04-13-2017, 05:43 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,143
Re: Accurate ordnance 280ai
Pics of Zack's rifle.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Accurate ordnance 280ai-img_3167.jpg   Accurate ordnance 280ai-img_3168.jpg  

Accurate ordnance 280ai-img_3169.jpg   Accurate ordnance 280ai-img_3170.jpg  

Accurate ordnance 280ai-img_3171.jpg   Accurate ordnance 280ai-img_3166.jpg  

  #3  
Unread 04-13-2017, 08:52 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 551
Re: Accurate ordnance 280ai
Rifle is just as described as I was the previous owner. Seller is good to go and as good as they come..
