Accurate Ordnance 280 AI Defiance Bartlein I bought this rifle with 101 rounds through it and have put another 62 rounds through it for a total of 163 rounds.



Accurate Ordnance built

Defiance Ultralight Action with 20 MOA

PTG Bottom Metal

Bartlein #3 Fluted 9 twist barrel at 24"

Manners SL Stock

Timney thin shoe trigger

Weighs 6 lb 14 oz without scope or righs which are not included



Shoots very well with nosler factory 140 accubond ammo.

Shot .4's with RL26 and 162 ELDM handloads at 2910 fps with minimum load development.



Price is $2950 shipped in original AO hard case