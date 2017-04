Accurate Ordinance built 6.5 Creedmoor AO built 6.5 creed, Stiller tac 30, Jewell trigger, 24" Brux Varmint threaded 5/8-24, little bastard brake, Manners T4A, black Forrest camo, spider monkey grey.

Asking 3850.00 shipped, pm with an offer.

1 box of factory ammo down the barrel, nice gun. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger