7WSM Defiance 7WSM, It was smithed by L Young. It has about 35 rounds through it. It had been sitting in my safe and I want to make room for something else.

Defiance Rebel extra medium action

Defiance bottom metal

Fluted Brux 1-9 #5 with blended 3 port brake

Jewell Trigger

McMillan A3 Sporter with Edge fill stock

Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42

100ct New brass

RCBS FL Dies

10lbs w/scope

3400 plus shipping or 2800 without scope and rings. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger