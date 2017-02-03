7mm SAUM Rifle



The Winchester Model 70 B&C stock was bedded using Devcon epoxy. Trigger has set around 2 lbs, stoned with zero creep, and very little overtravel. Bolt lugs have been lapped and barreled action has been coated with duracaot tactical flat black.



Topped off with Talley LW 30mm lapped rings and a Vortex 5-15-44 mil/mil scope.The rifle complete with scope weighs in at 10lbs 4oz.



Current load is Berger 180gr. hybrids, Norma brass, and Retumbo with speed 2900 fps avg. I will provide all load data for 162, 168 & 180 projectiles.



Rifle has some scratches on stock and barrel from normal use. Can provide more pics on request.



Selling for $785 shipped conus without, bipod, optics, and rings. Or complete for $1160 shipped.











