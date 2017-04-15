Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page 7mm RUM carbon wrapped Bbl McMillan
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

7mm RUM carbon wrapped Bbl McMillan
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-15-2017, 09:25 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 207
7mm RUM carbon wrapped Bbl McMillan
Remington 700 , stainless 7mm Ultra Mag , carbon fiber wrapped 26" barrel , 3 port muzzle brake , standard BDL bottom metal, new McMillan Gamescout , Nightforce 20 MOA rail, tuned factory trigger.

Rifle shoots pretty well, 1.25" to 1.75" groups at 200 yards are the norm. Barreled action and bottom metal show a few minor handling marks , stock is brand new . I am the 2nd owner , 1st owner didn't keep track of round count but stated that it was definitely under 100 . I've fired it exactly 22 times.

Will come with 22 1x fired , 18 new Norma brass and RCBS dies. Asking $1650 shipped OBO , always interested in trades . PM for pictures and more information.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-15-2017, 09:38 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 1,315
Re: 7mm RUM carbon wrapped Bbl McMillan
Carbon barrel manufacture, twist, barrel length?
Who did the chambering?

Brian
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-15-2017, 09:43 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 207
Re: 7mm RUM carbon wrapped Bbl McMillan
The rifle was born as a factory Sendero , was later sent to Magnum Research to have the Bbl turned down and carbon wrapped as well as the muzzle brake install.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-15-2017, 09:44 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 207
Re: 7mm RUM carbon wrapped Bbl McMillan
9.25" twist, handles 180 hybrids just fine.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« FT BROWNING FN HI-POWER MEDALLION GRADE 300 win mag | WTS Semi-Custom Tikka Varmint 223 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:59 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC