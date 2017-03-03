Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


7mm Remington ultra mag.
03-03-2017, 08:18 AM
Stainless barrel with bdl wood stock. Vgc. Has a compensator on it.with vari- x 111 leuy , 6.5x20x40 with fine duplex crosshairs.1100.00 shipped and insured.pics to cell.
