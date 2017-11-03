Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


7mm Rem Mag Browning A-Bolt Stainless Left Hand
03-11-2017
7mm Rem Mag Browning A-Bolt Stainless Left Hand
aFor Sale:
This is a Left handed bolt!!
Browning A-Bolt 7mm Rem mag Stainless Stalker with Boss
26" barrel
Round count: 250

Included-
Timney trigger spring upgrade
EGW Pic rail
Boss CR end (if you dont want the muzzle break on)
Forster 7mm dies: BBK2551 Micrometer Bullet seater and U0085 Bushing Neck size
60 twice fired Nosler brass cases
15 Berger 180gr VLD
12 HSM 168gr factory rounds
Original box

I am the second owner of this rifle, I know the original owner. Rifle is in very good shape, A couple small scratches near the end of the barrel from brush. Rifle shoots 180 grain Bergers very well. Trigger spring upgrade made a great improvement.
Best 400 yard group 1.37 inches outside to outside
I can provide load information to the buyer.



Let me know if you have any questions.
Also listed on: accurateshooter.com

$650 shipped to your FFL. I will take paypal

Thanks,

Jeff
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
7mm Rem Mag Browning A-Bolt Stainless Left Hand-20170311_083627.jpg   7mm Rem Mag Browning A-Bolt Stainless Left Hand-20160920_192847.jpg  

7mm Rem Mag Browning A-Bolt Stainless Left Hand-20170311_083351.jpg   7mm Rem Mag Browning A-Bolt Stainless Left Hand-20170311_095740.jpg  

7mm Rem Mag Browning A-Bolt Stainless Left Hand-20170311_083417.jpg  
03-11-2017
Re: 7mm Rem Mag Browning A-Bolt Stainless Left Hand
Have shot quite a bit with Jeff, great honest guy, and nice rifle!
I was a bad influence on him and talked him into buying a .338!
