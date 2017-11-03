7mm Rem Mag Browning A-Bolt Stainless Left Hand

aFor Sale: This is a Left handed bolt!!
Browning A-Bolt 7mm Rem mag Stainless Stalker with Boss
26" barrel
Round count: 250
Included-
Timney trigger spring upgrade
EGW Pic rail
Boss CR end (if you dont want the muzzle break on)
Forster 7mm dies: BBK2551 Micrometer Bullet seater and U0085 Bushing Neck size
60 twice fired Nosler brass cases
15 Berger 180gr VLD
12 HSM 168gr factory rounds
Original box
I am the second owner of this rifle, I know the original owner. Rifle is in very good shape, A couple small scratches near the end of the barrel from brush. Rifle shoots 180 grain Bergers very well. Trigger spring upgrade made a great improvement.
Best 400 yard group 1.37 inches outside to outside
I can provide load information to the buyer.
Let me know if you have any questions.
Also listed on: accurateshooter.com
$650 shipped to your FFL. I will take paypal
Thanks,
Jeff
Last edited by Nellej12; 03-11-2017 at 01:03 PM.
Reason: add more info