7mm Rem Mag Browning A-Bolt Stainless Left Hand aFor Sale:

This is a Left handed bolt!!

Browning A-Bolt 7mm Rem mag Stainless Stalker with Boss

26" barrel

Round count: 250



Included-

Timney trigger spring upgrade

EGW Pic rail

Boss CR end (if you dont want the muzzle break on)

Forster 7mm dies: BBK2551 Micrometer Bullet seater and U0085 Bushing Neck size

60 twice fired Nosler brass cases

15 Berger 180gr VLD

12 HSM 168gr factory rounds

Original box



I am the second owner of this rifle, I know the original owner. Rifle is in very good shape, A couple small scratches near the end of the barrel from brush. Rifle shoots 180 grain Bergers very well. Trigger spring upgrade made a great improvement.

Best 400 yard group 1.37 inches outside to outside

I can provide load information to the buyer.







Let me know if you have any questions.

Also listed on: accurateshooter.com



$650 shipped to your FFL. I will take paypal



Thanks,



